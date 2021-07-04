FHC offering free COVID-19 mobile testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties Tuesday, July 6 through Friday, July 9. We will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, July 5
FHC COVID-19 MOBILE TESTING SITES CLOSED
IN OBSERVANCE OF INDEPENDENCE DAY
Tuesday, July 6
- Denmark Police Department/ Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7
- Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
- Town of North Community Center- Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
8:30 a.m. -- 4 p.m.
- Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg
8:30 a.m. -- 4 p.m.
Friday, July 9
- John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews
8:30 a.m. -- 4 p.m.
- Jones Chapel Baptist Church, 2726 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg
8:30 a.m. -- 4 p.m.
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.