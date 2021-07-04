 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FHC offering free COVID-19 mobile testing
0 comments

FHC offering free COVID-19 mobile testing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties Tuesday, July 6 through Friday, July 9. We will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.

Monday, July 5

FHC COVID-19 MOBILE TESTING SITES CLOSED

IN OBSERVANCE OF INDEPENDENCE DAY

Tuesday, July 6

  • Denmark Police Department/ Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7

  • Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 8

  • Town of North Community Center- Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

8:30 a.m. -- 4 p.m.

  • Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg

8:30 a.m. -- 4 p.m.

Friday, July 9

  • John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews

8:30 a.m. -- 4 p.m.

  • Jones Chapel Baptist Church, 2726 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg

8:30 a.m. -- 4 p.m.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 6 months for just $1

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Partially collapsed Miami condo to be demolished

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News