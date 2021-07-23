FHC offering free COVID-19 mobile testing

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.

The testing will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30.

Testing will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with a break for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, July 26

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg

Tuesday, July 27

• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark

Wednesday, July 28

• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville