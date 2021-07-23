FHC offering free COVID-19 mobile testing

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.
The testing will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30.
Testing will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with a break for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.
Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:
Monday, July 26
• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg
Tuesday, July 27
• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg
• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark
Wednesday, July 28
• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville
• Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 310 Green Street, Orangeburg
Thursday, July 29
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg
• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
Friday, July 30
• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews
• Jones Chapel Baptist Church, 2726 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.