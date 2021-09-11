FHC offering free COVID-19 mobile testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday through Friday, Sept. 13-17. The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. daily, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, testing sites will be closed.