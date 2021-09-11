FHC offering free COVID-19 mobile testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday through Friday, Sept. 13-17. The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. daily, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, testing sites will be closed.
Monday, Sept. 13
- Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
- Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg,
(CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)
Tuesday, Sept. 14
- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
- Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark, [
Wednesday, Sept. 15
- Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
Thursday, Sept. 16
- Saint Matthews Christian Center, 731 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews
- Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
(CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)
Friday, Sept. 17
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg[
- Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.