FHC offering free COVID-19 mobile testing
FHC offering free COVID-19 mobile testing

Family Health Centers logo

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday through Friday, Sept. 13-17. The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. daily, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, testing sites will be closed.

Monday, Sept. 13

  • Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
  • Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg,

(CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)

Tuesday, Sept. 14

  • Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
  • Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark, [

Wednesday, Sept. 15

  • Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville

Thursday, Sept. 16

  • Saint Matthews Christian Center, 731 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews
  • Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

(CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)

Friday, Sept. 17

  • Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg[
  • Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.

