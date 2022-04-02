FHC offering free COVID-19 mobile testing

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun, and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The clinics will close from 1 to 2 p.m. for lunch. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.