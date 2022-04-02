FHC offering free COVID-19 mobile testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. will be offering free COVID-19 Mobile Testing around The T&D Region April 4-8.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun, and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The clinics will close from 1 to 2 p.m. for lunch. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, April 4 (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059
- Saint Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115
Tuesday, April 5 (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark, SC 29042
- Bowman Town Hall, 131 Poplar Street, Bowman, SC 29018
Wednesday, April 6, (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville, SC 29448
- Williams Chapel AME Church,1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115
Thursday, April 7 (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Saint Matthews Medical Center, 558 Chestnut Street, St. Matthews, SC 29135
- Claflin University, 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115 (CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)
Friday, April 8 (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Town of North, Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North, SC 29112
- Branchville Community Center, 7647 Freedom Road, Branchville, SC 29432