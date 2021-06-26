 Skip to main content
FHC offering free COVID-19 mobile testing
FHC offering free COVID-19 mobile testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 28-July 2. We will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.

Monday, June 28

  • Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
  • Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

Tuesday, June 29

  • Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
  • Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

Wednesday, June 30

  • Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
  • Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

Thursday, July 1

  • Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg
  • Jones Chapel Baptist Church, 2726 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg

Friday, July 2

  • Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg
  • John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St. St. Matthews
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.

