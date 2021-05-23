FHC offering free COVID-19 mobile testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, and Calhoun counties Monday and Tuesday, May 24-25, and Thursday and Friday, May 27-28. We will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, May 24
• 8:30 a.m.4 p.m. -- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
• 8:30 a.m.4 p.m. -- Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
Tuesday, May 25
• 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. -- Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
• 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. -- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
Wednesday, May 26
• FHC COVID-19 MOBILE TESTING SITES CLOSED
Thursday, May 27
• 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. -- Bowman Town Hall, 131 Poplar St., Bowman
• 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. -- Cornerstone Community Church, 1481 Chestnut St., Orangeburg
Friday, May 28
• 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. -- John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews
• 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. -- Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.