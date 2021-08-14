FHC offering COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.
Testing will offered in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties Monday through Friday, Aug. 16-20.
Testing sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m.
No appointments are necessary.
The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.
Mobile testing sites include:
Monday
• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
Tuesday
• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
Wednesday
• Bowman Town Hall, 131 Poplar St., Bowman
• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Ave., Harleyville
Thursday
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
Friday
• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews
• Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.