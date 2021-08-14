FHC offering COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.

Testing will offered in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties Monday through Friday, Aug. 16-20.

Testing sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary.

The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites include:

Monday

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

Tuesday

• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

Wednesday

• Bowman Town Hall, 131 Poplar St., Bowman