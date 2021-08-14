 Skip to main content
FHC offering COVID-19 testing
The Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.

Testing will offered in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties Monday through Friday, Aug. 16-20.

Testing sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary.

The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites include:

Monday

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

Tuesday

• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

Wednesday

• Bowman Town Hall, 131 Poplar St., Bowman

• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Ave., Harleyville

Thursday

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

Friday

• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews

• Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.

