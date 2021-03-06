FHC offer walk-in vaccination sites

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering COVID-19 walk-in vaccination sites to individuals who are 55 years of age and older as well as teachers, frontline essential workers, and for people ages 16 to 64 with qualifying medical conditions.

Vaccinations will be administered while supplies last at select locations from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 8, Tuesday, March 9, and Thursday, March 11. No appointments are necessary.

The vaccine consists of two doses. Individuals will be scheduled for the second dose at the time their first dose is administered. Second doses will occur 28 days after first doses; everyone must anticipate their future availability when scheduling their first dose.

Who is eligible under Phase 1B?

• Anyone age 55 and up.

• People ages 16 to 64 with a high-risk medical condition such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, Down Syndrome, heart disease, HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, and sickle cell disease.