FHC offer walk-in vaccination sites

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering COVID-19 walk-in vaccination sites to individuals who are 55 years of age and older as well as teachers, frontline essential workers, and for people ages 16 to 64 with qualifying medical conditions.
Vaccinations will be administered while supplies last at select locations from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 8, Tuesday, March 9, and Thursday, March 11. No appointments are necessary.
The vaccine consists of two doses. Individuals will be scheduled for the second dose at the time their first dose is administered. Second doses will occur 28 days after first doses; everyone must anticipate their future availability when scheduling their first dose.
Who is eligible under Phase 1B?
• Anyone age 55 and up.
• People ages 16 to 64 with a high-risk medical condition such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, diabetes, Down Syndrome, heart disease, HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, and sickle cell disease.
• Frontline workers such as firefighters, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, USPS workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector—teachers, support staff, and daycare workers.
• Individuals at increased risk in settings where people are living and working in close contact
• Residents and workers in group home settings for the mentally or physically disabled or those with behavioral or substance abuse conditions.
• Workers and residents in homeless shelters
• Workers and residents in community training homes
• Correctional and immigration detention facility inmates
• Migrant farm workers living in shared housing or reliant on shared transportation
• All workers in healthcare and community health settings who have routine, direct patient contact and were not vaccinated in Phase 1A
Vaccinations will be offered at the following locations:
• Monday, March 8
John Ford Community Center
304 Agnes St., St. Matthews
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Tuesday, March 9
Orangeburg City Gym
410 Broughton St., Orangeburg
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Thursday, March 11
Orangeburg County Fairgrounds
350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccination, call 803-531-6900.