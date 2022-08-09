FHC hosts health and wellness fair

The Family Health Centers, Inc. will host a Health and Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event will be held in the parking lot at the Family Health Centers, Inc., located at 3310 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg.

The health and wellness fair will feature booths from FHC and several community organizations, showcasing services and information on health and wellness topics.

At the event, FHC will be offering free COVID-19 testing and kits, free COVID-19 vaccines for ages 6 months and up, free booster shots for eligible individuals and free HIV testing.

Also, free screenings will be offered, which will include blood pressure and glucose checks.

In addition, there will be free school supplies and free food boxes while supplies last.

There will be free raffles, complimentary giveaways and a live radio remote by 103.9 FM.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 803-531-6900, ext. 6850.