FHC hosting Mental Health Symposium luncheon

The Family Health Centers, Inc. is hosting its Mental Health Symposium luncheon at noon Thursday, Aug. 25.

The event is by invitation only and will be held in FHC’s new state-of-the-art training center located at 1445 Presidential Drive in Orangeburg.

The event aims to promote mental health awareness and highlight stigmas that discourage mental health treatment.

The keynote speaker for the occasion will be Dr. Kenneth Rogers, state director of South Carolina Department of Mental Health.

Rogers has a long history of working to expand mental health services to underserved populations by partnering with both traditional and non-traditional locations of services, including faith-based communities, schools and prisons.

He has presented and published in the areas of child psychiatry, juvenile justice issues, spirituality, cultural issues and health care system reform.

Rogers has been state director of the S.C. Department of Mental Health since April 2020. Prior to accepting the position, he was chief of psychiatry at Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas, Texas, and professor of psychiatry at University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.

Rogers is an adult, child and adolescent psychiatrist. His research, clinical and academic focus during his 25-year career has been in the areas of cross-cultural issues, juvenile justice, and spirituality and mental health.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from St. Andrews College in Laurinburg, N.C.

He completed medical school, residency in general psychiatry and fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of South Carolina.

He also completed a master’s degree in public health at the University of California at Los Angeles and a master’s degree in medical management at the University of Southern California.

For additional information regarding this event, call 803-531-6779 or 803-531-6900.