FHC hosting free COVID-19 testing
Family Health Centers Inc. will be hosting free COVID-19 testing at several sites in the region this week in conjunction with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The testing time for each site is 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm. No appointments or referrals are necessary. For information, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342.

Tuesday, June 30

• Kingdom Life Ministries, 1172 Orangeburg Mall Circle, Orangeburg

• Greater St. Paul AME Church, 633 Tomas Kate Road, Dorchester

• Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, 13025 Old Number Six Highway. Eutawville

Wednesday, July 1

• Bethel AME Church, 8740 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Bethel AME Church, 5585 Memorial Blvd., St. George

• Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

Thursday, July 2

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 11761 Heritage Highway, Bamberg

• Shop Her Closet, Outreach Community Center, 3722 Main Highway, Bamberg

