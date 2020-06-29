FHC hosting free COVID-19 testing

Family Health Centers Inc. will be hosting free COVID-19 testing at several sites in the region this week in conjunction with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The testing time for each site is 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm. No appointments or referrals are necessary. For information, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342.
Tuesday, June 30
• Kingdom Life Ministries, 1172 Orangeburg Mall Circle, Orangeburg
• Greater St. Paul AME Church, 633 Tomas Kate Road, Dorchester
• Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, 13025 Old Number Six Highway. Eutawville
Wednesday, July 1
• Bethel AME Church, 8740 Old State Road, Holly Hill
• Bethel AME Church, 5585 Memorial Blvd., St. George
• Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
Thursday, July 2
• Trinity United Methodist Church, 11761 Heritage Highway, Bamberg
• Shop Her Closet, Outreach Community Center, 3722 Main Highway, Bamberg
