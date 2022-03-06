 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FHC distributing free food boxes March 11

  • 0
Family Health Centers logo

The Family Health Centers Inc. will be distributing free food boxes on Friday, March 11, from 8:30 a.m. until supplies last from the parking lot of St. Matthews Medical Center, 558 Chestnut St. in St. Mathews.

To be eligible for the free food boxes monthly, you must be a resident of Calhoun County and meet the Commodity Supplemental Food Program income guidelines. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) works to improve the health of low-income families by supplementing their diets with nutritious USDA foods. The CSFP program is administered through the Food and Nutrition Service of the USDA.

For more information, please call 803-531-6971.

TheTandD.com: $5.99 for the first month
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'We'll Tear You Apart': Ukrainians Give Defiant Messages to Russians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News