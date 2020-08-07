You have permission to edit this article.
FHC, DHEC hosting more virus testing events
FHC, DHEC hosting more virus testing events

This illustration shows the novel coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. 

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

Family Health Centers Inc. and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will host free COVID-19 testing events at the following sites:

Monday, Aug. 10

• Shady Grove Family Life Center, 9140 Charleston Highway, St. George

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

Tuesday, Aug, 11

• The Santee Indian Organization, 432 Bayview St., Holly Hill

• Ebenezer AME Church, 911 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews

• Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg

Wednesday, Aug. 12

• South Carolina State University, SHM Memorial Center , 300 College St., Orangeburg

• Macedonia Baptist Church, 1065 Sprinkle Ave., Orangeburg

Thursday, Aug. 13

• South Carolina State University, SHM Memorial Center, 300 College St., Orangeburg

• Greater Unity AME Church, 744 Coach Road, Holly Hill

Friday, Aug. 14

• Woodford Community Center, 501 Hayden Road , North

• Bowman Temple Church of God in Christ, 315 Bowman Ave., Bowman

• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Ave., Harleyville

