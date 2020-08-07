FHC, DHEC hosting more virus testing events

Family Health Centers Inc. and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will host free COVID-19 testing events at the following sites:
Monday, Aug. 10
• Shady Grove Family Life Center, 9140 Charleston Highway, St. George
• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
Tuesday, Aug, 11
• The Santee Indian Organization, 432 Bayview St., Holly Hill
• Ebenezer AME Church, 911 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews
• Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg
Wednesday, Aug. 12
• South Carolina State University, SHM Memorial Center , 300 College St., Orangeburg
• Macedonia Baptist Church, 1065 Sprinkle Ave., Orangeburg
Thursday, Aug. 13
• South Carolina State University, SHM Memorial Center, 300 College St., Orangeburg
• Greater Unity AME Church, 744 Coach Road, Holly Hill
Friday, Aug. 14
• Woodford Community Center, 501 Hayden Road , North
• Bowman Temple Church of God in Christ, 315 Bowman Ave., Bowman
• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Ave., Harleyville
