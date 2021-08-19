FHC Community Health Fair Aug. 21

The Family Health Centers Inc. will host a Community Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will be held at the Denmark Family Health Center, located at 5616 Carolina Highway in Denmark.

The health fair will feature booths from FHC and several community organizations, showcasing services and information on health and wellness topics. Free screenings will be offered by FHC, which will include blood pressure and glucose checks. Also, FHC is offering free COVID-19 testing and free COVID-19 vaccines to individuals age 18 and older and providing second doses of the Moderna vaccine to individuals who received their first dose at a different location.

This event will provide information on behavior health services, hypertension management program, diabetes management program and HIV services/testing and prevention services.

In addition, there will be free prizes, free backpacks and school supplies, complimentary giveaways, as well as free healthy snacks, and a live radio remote by the Big DM 101.3 FM.

The health fair is free and open to the public. For more information about FHC Community Health Fair, call 803-531-6900, ext. 6850.

