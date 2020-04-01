FHC closed until April 6; two employees test positive for coronavirus

Family Health Centers Inc. has temporarily closed all of its facilities after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.

“Family Health Centers, Inc. confirmed the first cases of 2020 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in two employees. Testing confirmed this diagnosis. The individuals are in good condition and are isolated to prevent spread of infection to others. We are hopeful the individuals will have a rapid and full recovery,” Family Health Centers said in a release.

All facilities were closed March 30 and will remain closed until April 6.

Family Health Center’s statement says that the individuals who tested positive for the virus took appropriate action and stayed home. The health center will not share particular information regarding the cases to maintain the privacy of the individuals.

“The health and safety of our workforce and patients are top priorities for Family Health Centers, Inc. Therefore, the organization is considering and taking all necessary actions to further protect the health and safety of both our workforce and patients. As front-line responders to the COVID-19 response, we want to make sure each of our staff, along with our patients, are kept safe at all times,” the statement said.