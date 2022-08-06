FHC celebrates National Health Center Week

The Family Health Centers, Inc. will celebrate National Health Center Week with a series of events on Aug. 7-13.

The week celebrates and raises awareness to the mission, resilience and accomplishments of health centers in the U.S.

The theme for this year's National Health Center Week is “Celebrating Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities.”

Health centers provide preventive and primary care services to 29 million people and have continued to do so while facing a global pandemic.

Community health centers provide care to people who disproportionately suffer from chronic disease and lack access to affordable, quality care.

According to Family Health Centers, community health centers lower health care costs to the tune of $24 billion a year, reduce rates of chronic diseases and stimulate local economies.

During this week of appreciation, FHC are hosting the following events:

• Patient Appreciation Day – Monday, Aug. 8

• Legislative Breakfast (by invitation only) – Tuesday, Aug. 9

• Agricultural Worker Health Care Day – Wednesday, Aug. 10

• Health Care for the Homeless – Thursday, Aug. 11

• Employee Appreciation Day – Friday, Aug. 12

• Community Health and Wellness Fair – Saturday, Aug. 13

For more information about the week or for a complete event schedule, call 803-531- 6900 or visit www.myfhc.org.