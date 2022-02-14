Few RMC workers unvaccinated; 125 employees not compliant with mandate

An overwhelming majority of the Regional Medical Center’s employees are in compliance with the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, according to hospital officials.

“We have approximately 1,379 people that are employed here in one capacity or another: full time, part time, or what we call PRN. About 1,254 of those are compliant. So we have 125 of those that are not compliant. So as of (Monday), those people cannot work until they get compliant,” RMC CEO David Southerland said.

Employees had until Monday to get their first coronavirus vaccine shot, “except those with a pending exemption request and those whose vaccination was temporarily delayed per CDC recommendations,” Southerland said in a letter to hospital employees about the mandate.

Employees now have 30 days, or until March 15, to get their second vaccination.

Southerland said some employees have also indicated they do not plan to get vaccinated.

“There's some employees that have already indicated they're not going to get compliant. So they will be terminated. We'll just go ahead and end their employment at that time. They're not eligible to work as of (Monday) if they're not vaccinated. So that's our plan,” he said. Those employees will also not receive any benefits.

“As an example, if they were a full-time employee and they had benefits, they wouldn't receive any more benefits,” Southerland said.

He said the situation will not significantly impact hospital operations.

“We've been tracking it very closely. We do not anticipate that it'll be a major impact on the operations. I tell you, we had a nurse that came in (Monday) morning and was told she couldn't work. She wanted to know what she could do to get compliant.

“We told her, ‘You have to get the vaccine shot to get compliant. You're not eligible to work until you get it.’ We've had one or two of those people coming in, but it really hasn't affected the staffing at the hospital that much,” Southerland said.

The hospital CEO thinks the whole situation is unpleasant.

“I think it's everybody's responsibility to be responsible and get vaccinated,” he said.

Southerland noted RMC is “a public entity hospital, where we are getting paid by the federal government to take care of Medicare patients and Medicaid patients.”

Medicare and Medicaid patients make up about 72 percent of the hospital’s total reimbursement.

“We have to be in compliance to receive that,” he said.

“I'm not exactly sure how the government's going to follow up and check on that, but there will be some sort of process. But there's no way we can put our reimbursement at risk like that,” he said.

Southerland said the hospital has tried to communicate the requirements as effectively as possible.

“We've tried really, really hard. Unfortunately, there are some people that just don't realize that we're just taking this seriously, or they just kind of put it on a secondary priority level for themselves. So now that the day is here, it's impacting them,” Southerland said.

RMC has seen a decline in the number of people testing positive for COVID.

“We've seen the positive rate drop dramatically. It's down to about 10 or 15 percent now compared to like three or four weeks ago, when it was up about 50 percent,” he said.

Southerland said, “And we're not having as many people present to the ER or to the Express Care with a request for getting tested. I remember one day we did about 450 one day. I think (Monday) morning, it was like 120 or 125.”

He said the biggest impact on the hospital came when a large number of its staff was out sick with COVID.

“At one time, we had as many as 80 employees out on any given day. Now it's probably less than 10. So it's really dropped dramatically,” Southerland said.

