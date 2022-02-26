Festival of Roses returns this spring; Orangeburg’s celebration back after two years

Orangeburg’s Festival of Roses will return this spring.

The festival was not held over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will return this year from Friday, April 29 until Sunday, May 1, the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce announced this week.

This year marks the 49th festival, which is held each year to celebrate the beginning of the rose blooming season. Activities are centered in Orangeburg’s Edisto Memorial Gardens, where thousands of roses bloom near the banks of the Edisto River.

Entertainment and other events are planned for the entire family.

There will be “dancing in downtown” on Friday night at the Downtown Market Pavilion, along with food trucks, vendors and adult beverages for those 21 and over. The event will be held from 6-10 p.m. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs, but not coolers, and enjoy a night of free entertainment.

The festival will provide a variety of food and confections.

Another festival favorite is the arts and crafts exhibit and sale on Riverside Drive. Many artists and crafters come back each year with old favorites and new, tempting items.

The festival will begin at the entrance to the gardens (Lady Fountain).

Local entertainment will be found on the Garden Stage and in Centennial Park. On Saturday, local dance and performance groups will entertain the crowds on both stages.

Activities for senior citizens including line dancing and bingo will take place on Saturday afternoon. On Sunday afternoon, a communitywide church service will be held in Centennial Park with local pastors, musicians, and gospel bands leading praise and worship.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or picnic blankets for social distancing.

For more information on scheduled events, call the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce at 803-534-6821 or the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department at 803-533-6020.

All plans for the 2022 Orangeburg Festival of Roses are contingent upon the City of Orangeburg’s COVID-19 position at the time of the event.

In preparation, extra spacing will be added between vendors down Riverside Drive. Hand-sanitizing stations and portable hand-washing stations will be found throughout the festival.

Mask requirements will follow the city’s mask ordinance and will be announced ahead of the event.

Proper space will be allocated for social distancing around entertainment stages and all entry points into the gardens.

