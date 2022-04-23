Festival of Roses is back after two-year absence

After a two-year absence due to the coronavirus, the Orangeburg Festival of Roses is back.

Plenty of vibrant colors and scents are expected at Edisto Memorial Gardens just in time for the April 30 and May 1 festival weekend.

"I am not sure if it will be big, full-peak bloom but some roses are starting to open," City of Orangeburg Superintendent of Parks Jay Hiers said. "They have come out really nice from that 24-degree freeze we had a couple of weeks ago."

"There should be a good bit of color out there, especially with the warmer temperatures they are calling for," Hiers said.

Hiers said crews were busy getting the gardens ready for the festival.

New this year will be Brenda Bella -- a shrub that displays both purple and red roses.

"It is fragrant," Hiers said. "It is more of a heavy old garden rose fragrance."

He said the fan favorite roses will also be back this year, such as the heavy white fragrant Pope John Paul II rose, as well as the orange and yellow-striped Tropical Sunset.

The Neptune and Poseidon deep lavender and violet roses are also popular and will be on display.

Roses will not be for sale this year due to orders not being able to be filled.

This year's festival would have been the 51st, but technically it is the 49th festival as both the 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled due to COVID.

Typically kicking off the festival has been the Showcase Orangeburg event.

Organizers had publicly released plans in March to have the event but it was later determined there would not be enough time to put the event together in time for the festival, said Vivian Glover, Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center director.

On Friday April 29, the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization's Street Dance will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion on Russell Street. The Terence Young's Finesse Party band will provide entertainment. There will also be food trucks, vendors and alcohol available.

Young has released 10 CDs to date, ranging from smooth jazz, to R&B, to gospel, Christmas, instrumental rock, and his original guitar compositions.

​Young has shared the stage with countless renowned recording artists, including The Temptations, Patti Labelle, Gladys Knight and BabyFace.

The festival itself will kick off Saturday, April 30.

It will begin at the entrance to the gardens by the Lady Fountain and wrap around Centennial Park from Riverside Drive and Seaboard Street.

"The Rose Festival is one of the most enjoyable and family-friendly festivals in South Carolina," Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla said. "It’s not centered around culture, sports or a particular hobby. It’s literally about togetherness, family, nature and fun. These are things we all can share."

"Although, we have had to postpone the Rose Festival for two years, we always knew that we would bring the celebration back as soon as it was safe to do so," McQuilla said. "COVID is still with us, however, so there are established protocols in place to guard against transmission, as much as possible."

More than 60 food, arts and craft, retail and non-profit vendors will line Riverside Drive.

Vendors will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.

Entertainment and activities for senior citizens, including bingo, will take place Saturday afternoon on the Garden Stage beginning at 2 p.m.

There will be several new vendors, including Secret Springs Studio, Cali Carolina Enterprise, Neicy's Accessories, Lorrie's Hand Made Creations and Countryside Crafts

A kids’ area featuring a human water wheel, human catapult, mega slide and bounce houses will be available.

A variety of food will be offered, from turkey legs and corn dogs to ice cream and Italian ice.

Local dance groups, vocalists, praise teams, church choirs and gospel bands comprise much of this year’s entertainment. A community-wide church service will be held in Centennial Park on Sunday. The community is asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

Dr. Shane Stutzman, senior pastor at Northside Baptist Church, thinks the service is a tremendous opportunity to bring hope to Orangeburg.

“Our community needs encouragement and hope, and the greatest hope we can share is Jesus,” he said. “I look forward to working together with pastors and leaders of our community to encourage all people in our city.”

In addition to Stutzman, Orangeburg Mayor Michael C. Butler, Donald Oliver of Edisto Drive Church of God, Stanley Rivers of Williams Chapel AME and J.P. Sibley of New City Fellowship will be leading prayer.

The Northside Ladies Quartet, Jasmine Johnson, Taylor Jones and Anna Stutzman will sing ahead of gospel bands Tehillah, Tonya Caesar and Company, and The National Juniors.

Festival of Roses sponsors include: Leaf Filter Gutter Protection, Bamberg Legal LLC, Love's Home Healthcare, Universal Forest Products, Lidl, Clermont Radiology and the Regional Medical Center.

New this year will be the date of the road race.

The Festival of Roses Road Race 5k will be held Saturday, May 7, beginning at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center Shelter.

The packet pickup and late registration will be at 7 a.m. The kids 1-mile run will be at 8 a.m. The 5K race will begin at 8:30 a.m. the awards ceremony will be held at 9:35 a.m.

Proceeds benefit the YMCA's annual campaign which provides financial assistance to those in our community who need the YMCA's programs and services the most. The Y's community support addresses many issues such as chronic diseases, swim safety, and senior programs.

The race-day packet pickup will be at the Orangeburg Fine Arts Pavilion (649 Riverside Drive). Early packet pickup will be at the Orangeburg County YMCA May 6 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To register for the race, visit the Y online at: https://columbiaymca.org/event/for22 Registration will be held from April 23 through May 2.

The annual Blackwater River Race will not be held this year.

"The Rose Festival itself has been reduced to two days instead of the traditional three, so not everything was able to be brought back this year," McQuilla said. "We do expect that next year’s festival will be back to its full scale and all activities will be available for the 50th-year celebration."

