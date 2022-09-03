Festival, fishing tourney in Eutawville Sept. 9-10

Eutawville is hosting two events beginning Friday, Sept. 9, through Saturday, Sept. 10, expecting to draw a crowd of anglers and festival-lovers.

The town is hosting both the Eutaw Village Festival as a stop on the King Kat Tournament Trail.

The King Kat Tournament, sponsored by Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s, is a 12-event fishing competition that takes place annually in 10 states.

This is the first year for Eutawville to feature the tournament.

Eutaw Village Festival

The Eutaw Village Festival will feature carnival rides, dance teams, food trucks, dance teams and dozens of vendors, Eutawville Town Clerk Casey Hill said.

Festivities will get underway on Friday, Sept. 9 at noon and end at 10 p.m. until the next morning.

The fun resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 and concludes at 10 p.m.

Residents, visitors and motorists should take note that Porcher Avenue will be closed between Factory Road and Gaillard Street beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 and will reopen at 12 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Hill said.

Carnival rides will be set up behind Eutawville Town Hall on Thursday.

Hill said 65 vendors and 15 food trucks have registered to be at the festival.

Part of Friday night’s entertainment includes DJ Skipper and the Chocolate Chip & Company band.

Hill said there will be an entertainment stage set up on each end of the festival area.

Saturday’s schedule includes a parade and car show in addition to what was featured the previous day.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the Hot Spot gas station, located at 12340 Old Number Six Highway, and continue the short distance to the festival site.

There’s no fee to enter the parade, but registering for the parade may be completed by email at municipalclerk@eutawvillesc.org.

At noon, the festival will feature a car show. There’s a $25 early registration fee. That fee increases to $35 if registration is completed on Saturday. The car show will take place around the Eutawville Town Hall.

Also during the day on Saturday, the Miracle Overcomers Choir will perform.

Saturday night entertainment will feature DJ Skipper as well as the Southern Blend band.

On both Friday and Saturday, raffles will be held during the festival. Proceeds collected from the raffles will help offset the festival’s expenses.

Raffle winners will be announced at 6 p.m., at the Eutawville Community Center, located at 419 Porcher Avenue.

Winners of the King Kat fishing tournament will be announced an hour prior.

The Eutaw Village Festival is sponsored by The Murray Inn.

King Kat Tournament Trail

The King Kat Tournament Trail is making its Eutawville debut on Saturday, Sept. 10. Currently, only late registration is available.

Late registration and sign-in is available at the Eutawville Community Center from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday before the event.

A seminar for tournament anglers is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the community center.

The tournament’s fishing hours are from 6:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Competitors must fish only in Lake Marion and as far as the railroad trestle on the upper end of Lake Moultrie.

Anglers must weigh in live fish by 4 p.m. at Black’s Fish Camp, located at 1379 Blacks Camp Road, in Cross.

Winners will be announced at the Eutawville Community Center at 5 p.m. and receive cash prizes.

For all details about the King Kat Tournament Trail, visit www.kingkatusa.com.

Eutawville is listed as the first stop on the 2023 King Kat Tournament Trail, tentatively set for Feb. 25, 2023.