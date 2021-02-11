Female voices of the Orangeburg Massacre

Artis explained that when she was a child, she would walk to the end of street to catch her bus. Right across the street was a heavily white-populated school.

“We only had five buses for our school, we had the secondhand books, and we had to wait in line for everything. … We used to be at the bus stop, and it would be cold and rainy, and we would make a fire and talk amongst ourselves as little kids and tell each other there must be a better way. We wanted to cross that street,” Artis said.

“When I came to S.C. State … it was just something I knew I had to do, as most African American women did at that time to bring about some change for improvement in regard to civil rights.”

“I grew up in a segregated society. I grew up where racial discrimination and all manner of derogatory remarks were made out in public. It was something that was done, and no one said anything about it,” Gaillard said.

She used to get on the bus with her family to go home and would always notice a big sign stating that coloreds need to go to the back of the bus.

“As a young child, I kept wondering why is this? Our blood runs red just like everybody else. We are human just like everybody else,” Gaillard said. This prompted Gaillard to start her journey as an advocate for civil rights.