FEMA offers aid for COVID-19 funeral expenses

Individuals who have lost a family member since Jan. 20, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible to receive reimbursements for funeral expenses.

The assistance is limited to a maximum financial amount of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application.

Funeral assistance is intended to assist with expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation.

Individuals will be able to begin applying for COVID-19 funeral assistance on April 12, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

They can call 844-684-6333 or 800-462-7585 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to begin the application process.

FEMA announced in March it would provide financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, related to COVID-19 to help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the pandemic.

"The death of a loved one under any circumstance can oftentimes be hard in many ways, including both emotionally and financially," said CEO Mark Smith of Avinger Funeral Home in Holly Hill. "Recent deaths that were the direct result of COVID-19 during the pandemic are equally difficult for surviving family members and friends."