FEMA offers aid for COVID-19 funeral expenses

Individuals who have lost a family member since Jan. 20, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible to receive reimbursements for funeral expenses.
The assistance is limited to a maximum financial amount of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application.
Funeral assistance is intended to assist with expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation.
Individuals will be able to begin applying for COVID-19 funeral assistance on April 12, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
They can call 844-684-6333 or 800-462-7585 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to begin the application process.
FEMA announced in March it would provide financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, related to COVID-19 to help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the pandemic.
"The death of a loved one under any circumstance can oftentimes be hard in many ways, including both emotionally and financially," said CEO Mark Smith of Avinger Funeral Home in Holly Hill. "Recent deaths that were the direct result of COVID-19 during the pandemic are equally difficult for surviving family members and friends."
"When I learned of the opportunity for those grieving family members that experienced the death of loved one that was a COVID 19-related death being able to be financially reimbursed, I immediately met with my funeral home and cremation society funeral directors and staff and we unanimously agreed that we must get involved and help ease the burden for those that were financially responsible for paying those expenses through this FEMA program in any way possible."
To be eligible for COVID-19 funeral assistance, FEMA policy states:
- The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020, for a death attributed to COVID-19.
- If multiple individuals contributed toward funeral expenses, they should apply under a single application as applicant and co-applicant. FEMA will also consider documentation from other individuals not listed as the applicant and co-applicant who may have incurred funeral expenses as part of the registration for the deceased individual.
- An applicant may apply for multiple deceased individuals.
- The COVID-19-related death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.
Eligible funeral expenses include but are not limited to:
- Transportation for up to two individuals to identify the deceased individual.
- Transfer of remains.
- Casket or urn.
- Burial plot or cremation niche.
- Marker or headstone.
- Clergy or officiant services.
- Arrangement of the funeral ceremony.
- Use of funeral home equipment or staff.
- Cremation or interment costs.
- Costs associated with producing and certifying multiple death certificates.
If applicants already received reimbursement for certain funeral expenses through government agencies, voluntary agencies, non-profits, burial and/or funeral insurance, they cannot resubmit those same expenses for reimbursement through this FEMA-administered program.
If they received any outside assistance, they must include documentation of this assistance in their application. If they received financial assistance through the deceased’s life insurance policy, they may still apply for reimbursement.
Required documentation:
- An official death certificate that attributes the death to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States. The death certificate must indicate the death “may have been caused by” or “was likely the result of” COVID-19 or COVID-19-like symptoms. Similar phrases that indicate a high likelihood of COVID-19 are considered sufficient attribution.
- Funeral expense documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that include the applicant’s name, the deceased individual’s name, the amount of funeral expenses and dates the funeral expenses were incurred.
- Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. Funeral assistance may not duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, federal/state/local/tribal/territorial government programs or agencies, or other sources.