FEMA issues public notice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA – A public notice is now available that addresses the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s intention to reimburse eligible applicants for costs to repair or replace facilities damaged by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding in South Carolina from Feb. 6 – 13, under disaster declaration DR-4479-SC.

The notice is now posted on FEMA’s South Carolina disaster declaration webpage at: www.fema.gov/disaster/notices/dr-4479-sc-public-notice-001, and on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division website at: www.scemd.org/stay-informed/notices-and-agenda.

Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Chester, Greenville, Hampton, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens and Spartanburg counties were designated eligible for Public Assistance. The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) is available statewide. The notice describes proposed activities that may affect historic properties and activities and critical actions that may affect wetlands and floodplains.