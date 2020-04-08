FEMA issues public notice
Al Somervell

ATLANTA – A public notice is now available that addresses the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s intention to reimburse eligible applicants for costs to repair or replace facilities damaged by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding in South Carolina from Feb. 6 – 13, under disaster declaration DR-4479-SC.

The notice is now posted on FEMA’s South Carolina disaster declaration webpage at: www.fema.gov/disaster/notices/dr-4479-sc-public-notice-001, and on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division website at: www.scemd.org/stay-informed/notices-and-agenda.

Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Chester, Greenville, Hampton, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens and Spartanburg counties were designated eligible for Public Assistance. The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) is available statewide. The notice describes proposed activities that may affect historic properties and activities and critical actions that may affect wetlands and floodplains.

For routine activities, this will be the only public notice provided. Interested persons may obtain information about these actions or a specific project by writing to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency – Region IV - EHP, 3003 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta, GA 30341-4112, or via email to FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov. Please include in the subject line of the email, “DR-4479-SC EHAD”. Comments should be sent in writing at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice.

FEMA is required by law to provide public notice of its intent to provide federal assistance and grant opportunities through the Public Assistance (PA), Individual Assistance (IA), or Hazard Mitigation Grant (HMGP) programs.

