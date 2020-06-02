Felton to interview three director finalists

Felton Laboratory Charter School’s Board of Directors has narrowed their search for the school’s new director to three candidates.
The board chair, with board approval, appointed a committee made up of board members, a teacher, a community member and external school administrators to aid in the search. The committee, with the assistance of the Public Charter School Alliance of South Carolina, reviewed and vetted over 70 applications. After careful consideration, deliberation and review, the committee submitted a recommendation of three finalist candidates to the board for approval: Adrienne Maybank, Famon V. Whitfield III and Johnathon Wideman.
A virtual finalist forum on Wednesday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. Members of the Felton community are encouraged to submit potential questions or question topics for this portion of the search process for a director by using the following submission link: https://forms.gle/q7dMdu69s4uQK4eB7. Please note that submissions must be general and that any submission that mentions specific names will be disregarded. Should you have any questions about the search process, please do not hesitate to contact Joe Bowers, PCSASC Director of Operations, via email at Joe.Bowers@sccharterschools.org. Submissions will be accepted until Wednesday, June 3, at noon.
Finalist Adrienne Maybank is currently an assistant principal at Brookland-Cayce High School in Cayce. A 24-year veteran of education, she began her career as a teacher in the Developmental Studies Department at York Technical College in Rock Hill, where she served as lead English instructor. She went on to work as a teacher at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in Orangeburg and John Ford Middle School in St. Matthews. She has previously held the position of Coordinator of Secondary Education for Darlington County School District, where she worked extensively with the district’s four middle schools, four high schools, a technology center and the alternative school, providing and leading professional development and serving as the High Schools That Work Small Learning Communities grant facilitator.
She went on to serve in a dual role at Lake Marion high school as assistant principal for instruction and TAP master teacher. She was instrumental in establishing the school’s magnet programs before returning to Darlington to serve as assistant principal at Darlington Middle School.
She holds a bachelor of arts degree in English from South Carolina State University, a master of education degree in curriculum and instruction from Lesley University and a certificate in educational leadership from Salem International University.
Finalist Famon V. Whitfield, III began his educational career as a first-grade teacher at Denmark-Olar Elementary School with Bamberg School District Two. He then spent the next four years teaching special education at Great Falls Middle School in Great Falls with the Chester County School District. He was the 2006 – 2007 Great Falls Middle School Teacher of the Year. While at Great Falls Middle School, Whitfield founded “Boy’s Night Out.” The program was funded by a grant that he was awarded. The goal of the program was to teach essential life skills and promote educational achievement. The young men attended workshops and participated in an all-night basketball tournament.
He was also the Great Falls Middle School football coach and the Great Falls High School varsity girls basketball coach. He has been an assistant principal at Hartsville Middle School in Hartsville with the Darlington County School District and an assistant principal at Lewisville Middle School in Richburg with the Chester County School District. In 2010, he was named assistant principal at Gordon Elementary School in Dillon with Dillon School District Four. He was named principal at Gordon Elementary School in 2012 and has served in that capacity since.
Whitfield received a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina-Columbia in 1995. He attended Cambridge College, where he earned his master’s degree in school administration 2007. In 2015, he attended Lamar University, where he obtained a superintendent certificate.
Johnathon Wideman currently holds South Carolina certification for administration (elementary and secondary), as well as in Florida. He was selected to participate in the Foundations of School Leadership Program offered by the South Carolina Department of Education, as well as the Leading Edge Leadership Program offered by Charter School USA to advance his leadership skills.
In his current role as an assistant principal, Johnathon has the opportunity of leading passionate educators at Four Corners Upper School. He has seen the school’s enrollment increase from being under-enrolled to over-enrolled with a waiting list, increase of educational commitment from parents and community partners, increased retention of faculty and staff, and commitment of faculty and staff to professional growth.
He has a master’s degree in educational administration K -12 from the University of Scranton, a master’s degree in divergent learning from Columbia College, a bachelor of arts in elementary education from Coker College, as well as an African American specialization from Coker. He has teaching experience at the elementary and middle school level, as well as experience teaching high school equivalency courses for adult learners who desire a GED credential.
