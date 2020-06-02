Felton to interview three director finalists

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Felton Laboratory Charter School’s Board of Directors has narrowed their search for the school’s new director to three candidates.

The board chair, with board approval, appointed a committee made up of board members, a teacher, a community member and external school administrators to aid in the search. The committee, with the assistance of the Public Charter School Alliance of South Carolina, reviewed and vetted over 70 applications. After careful consideration, deliberation and review, the committee submitted a recommendation of three finalist candidates to the board for approval: Adrienne Maybank, Famon V. Whitfield III and Johnathon Wideman.

A virtual finalist forum on Wednesday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. Members of the Felton community are encouraged to submit potential questions or question topics for this portion of the search process for a director by using the following submission link: https://forms.gle/q7dMdu69s4uQK4eB7. Please note that submissions must be general and that any submission that mentions specific names will be disregarded. Should you have any questions about the search process, please do not hesitate to contact Joe Bowers, PCSASC Director of Operations, via email at Joe.Bowers@sccharterschools.org. Submissions will be accepted until Wednesday, June 3, at noon.