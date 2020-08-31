Feds to pay S.C. $600M in plutonium removal deal

"Today's announcement is a guarantee to the people of South Carolina that plutonium will be safety removed from the state," Brouillette said. "This settlement furthers President Trump's mandate to all of us in the federal government, and that is to make good deals for the American people."

Tons of plutonium have accumulated over the years at the former nuclear weapons complex along the state's border with Georgia, some of which had been intended for use in the mixed-oxide fuel facility. The plant was part of a nonproliferation agreement with Russia, under which each country was to turn 34 metric tons of plutonium - enough to arm 17,000 warheads - into fuel for commercial nuclear reactors.

That decades-long, multibillion-dollar mixed-oxide project was scaled down during the Obama administration, with federal officials blaming delays and cost overruns on design and constructions mistakes, as well as escalating supply costs. The actions prompted a lawsuit in which South Carolina said the federal government had made a commitment to the state and couldn't use money intended to build the plant to shut it down.