Feds provide preservation money; Claflin’s Trustee, SCSU’s Wilkinson halls funded

Claflin and South Carolina State universities will receive historic preservation funds from the National Park Service, Congressman James Clyburn announced.

“These federal investments in our HBCU campuses play an important role in the preservation and restoration of critical pieces of American history,” Clyburn said in a release.

South Carolina schools will receive a total of almost $1 million. These funds will support the preservation of Pratt Hall at Benedict College, the preservation and restoration of Trustee Hall at Claflin and the pre-preservation study of Wilkinson Hall at South Carolina State University.

“Many of these buildings were built more than a century ago by student labor and designed by unsung black architects,” Clyburn said. “When the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Historic Preservation reauthorization was adopted as part of the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act last year, it ensured that the history of many of our nation’s most treasured historical sites and institutions will not be forgotten. This support will have transformational impacts on these campuses and the surrounding communities.”

Claflin will receive $446,569 for the Trustee Hall preservation and restoration initiative.