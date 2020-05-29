Federal money helping Orangeburg hospital

The Regional Medical Center has lost millions of dollars in revenues because of the coronavirus pandemic, but hospital officials say federal relief funding is easing the blow.
The hospital lost $4.9 million in revenue for the month of April alone. Year-to-date, it has seen a loss of revenue of $6.5 million due to COVID-19, according to RMC Chief Financial Officer Liza Porterfield.
But the hospital has also received $4.4 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
"That funding can be used to offset the loss of revenue or additional expenses related to COVID-19," Porterfield said during a teleconferenced, regularly scheduled RMC board meeting Tuesday.
The hospital saw a $1.2 million increase in expenses from COVID-19 for the month of April and an increase of $1.6 million year-to-date for implementing measures associated with COVID-19. The hospital's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
RMC also received other funds as part of COVID-19 relief.
In April, the hospital received a 100 percent reimbursement payment rate to the tune of $3.5 million in Medicaid disproportionate share money, which is roughly $800,000 more than what the hospital received in the first and second quarters, Porterfield said. The DSH payments are made to hospitals to cover charity care.
The hospital also benefited from a new COVID Medicaid Managed Care assistance program, which is an incentive-based quality care program.
In the month of April, RMC received 10 months’ worth of incentive payments totaling $396,000 from the program, Porterfield said.
Porterfield said the hospital expects to receive an additional payment in late June and July.
Through the various relief programs, the hospital ended up $161,198 in the black for the month. The entire RMC system, which includes the primary care practices, was $273,880 in the black.
Porterfield praised hospital management for reducing operating expenses in light of lower volumes. For instance, the hospital was able reduce its use of more expensive contract labor, which saw a reduction from 43 to 26 contract employees.
Edisto Regional Health Services Board Chair Dr. James Myers said total primary care visits for the month of April were below budget by about 42.2 percent and 18.5 percent below budget year-to-date.
About 22.8 percent of the decrease was attributed to COVID-19, Myers said.
The primary care practices also saw about 369 telehealth visits, with the Holly Hill practice seeing about 58.5 percent of the visits and Branchville's primary care practice seeing 23 percent of telehealth visits.
Myers said federal COVID-19 relief funds have also had a positive impact on the hospital's seven primary care practices.
In other matters, RMC will be opening its Express Care services in the upper level of the Annex building. The Express Care is scheduled to open Monday, Aug. 3.
The Express Care will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Services will include but not be limited to sick visits, well visits, physicals, vaccinations, immunizations, splinting, suturing, point-of-care lab services and X-rays.
RMC’s Express Care will offer walk-in and on-line scheduling.
Additionally, Express Care charges will be significantly less than emergency department charges, RMC Vice President of Marketing and Strategy Carol Koenecke-Grant said.
"RMC’s Express Care will mean convenient access seven days a week, reduced wait times for non-emergent care, and reduced cost to patients when care is needed after hours and on weekends," she said.
Express Care may also benefit the hospital by reducing volumes in the emergency department.
Also, Koenecke-Grant said the hospital is ready to contract with Texas-based Horizon Health to help manage its geropsychiatry program. The program will help provide care to seniors with mental illness.
She said the hospital administration will meet with Horizon representatives in the coming weeks to better pinpoint a timeline for when the program will begin, but a tentative start-up date is Aug. 1.
Koenecke-Grant said the hospital has received approval from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to renovate needed space to house the program as well as to bring in new geropsychiatry beds through medical technology company Stryker Corporation.
She expects the beds to arrive within the next 45 to 60 days.
Following a closed session, trustees agreed to send a letter of affected party to DHEC regarding its Certificate of Need application for an ambulatory surgery center.
"The notice alerts DHEC that a competing CON will likely have a deleterious impact on RMC," Koenecke-Grant said. "As the CONs are reviewed, this negative impact is considered in the final decision."
Hospital officials did not immediately provide a copy of the letter upon request. DHEC said it had not received a letter as of May 27.
RMC is planning to renovate its 10,000-square-foot, nine-year-old Dialysis Access Institute facility, located on its campus on St. Matthews Road, to transform it into a surgery center.
The hospital has cited the need for the center to help offset declining reimbursements, surgical volumes and a lack of taxpayer support.
RMC anticipates renovations to begin in September 2020. The hospital says the facility would be open by November 2020.
According to the hospital's CON application, it anticipates the renovation cost to be about $2.4 million.
The hospital submitted its CON to DHEC on April 15.
About a week earlier, two Orangeburg doctors outlined their plans to build a one-story, $12.5 million, 16,640-square-foot ambulatory surgery facility across the street from the RMC.
Construction is set to begin April 2021, with the project expected to be complete in November 2022. The center's target opening date would be in December 2022.
DHEC must issue a certificate of need before certain types of health care acquisitions, expansions and new facilities are allowed. The process is intended to reduce the duplication of services.
In other business, trustees also went into closed session to receive the president's report related to personnel and contractual matters; a quality care report; a contractual financial update on COVID-19 with financial advisor Walter Goldsmith; a revenue cycle update; and an information systems update.
Trustees also received a report from the Edisto Regional Health Services Board and Human Resources Committee as well as an update on Dr. John Ross and the hospital's ongoing performance improvement project.
No action was taken on any of these items.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.