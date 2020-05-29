Federal money helping Orangeburg hospital

She said the hospital administration will meet with Horizon representatives in the coming weeks to better pinpoint a timeline for when the program will begin, but a tentative start-up date is Aug. 1.

Koenecke-Grant said the hospital has received approval from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to renovate needed space to house the program as well as to bring in new geropsychiatry beds through medical technology company Stryker Corporation.

She expects the beds to arrive within the next 45 to 60 days.

Following a closed session, trustees agreed to send a letter of affected party to DHEC regarding its Certificate of Need application for an ambulatory surgery center.

"The notice alerts DHEC that a competing CON will likely have a deleterious impact on RMC," Koenecke-Grant said. "As the CONs are reviewed, this negative impact is considered in the final decision."

Hospital officials did not immediately provide a copy of the letter upon request. DHEC said it had not received a letter as of May 27.

RMC is planning to renovate its 10,000-square-foot, nine-year-old Dialysis Access Institute facility, located on its campus on St. Matthews Road, to transform it into a surgery center.