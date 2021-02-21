Federal help to cover OCtech shortfall

Federal funds should cover Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College’s shortfall in tuition revenue, Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff said last week.

A month into the spring semester, it appears there will be a $350,000 shortfall in tuition revenue, Huff told members of OCtech’s Area Commission.

However, federal funds should cover the loss, he said.

Huff said that the $71,000 drainage project behind Building S has been completed, and $10,000 is earmarked for the nursing building.

President Walt Tobin reported that the college is implementing an Advance College program with the Orangeburg County School District, similar to the Honors College program with Calhoun County.

He also said that, after speaking with members of the local legislative delegation, the $200,000 for the machine tools program “is back on the books.”

Vice President of Academic Affairs Donna Elmore spoke about Southern Association of Colleges and Schools accreditation. The college will have a draft proposal by May, with a final report in September.

Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Sandra Davis said the college is accepting applications for four competitive nursing and health sciences programs.