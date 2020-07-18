Federal grant to expand telehealth network in Orangeburg, Bamberg counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bamberg-based telehealth network has received a federal grant to establish a virtual access telehealth network and expand access to health care delivery to select cities and towns in The T&D Region.

Palmetto Care Connections received a $300,000 Rural Health Network Development grant for each of three years to expand health care delivery of the rural underserved population in Orangeburg, North, Neeses, Cope, Ehrhardt, Murrells Inlet and St. George.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration awarded the grant.“The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly changed the way that health care is being delivered, and this grant will help us build on the progress that has been in made and implement telehealth in some innovative ways at rural pharmacies, churches and a tribal community resource center," CEO Kathy Schwarting said.

Under the grant, PCC will expand its existing rural health network to establish the South Carolina Virtual Access Telehealth Network (SC VATN) by adding rural, independent pharmacies, Medical Ministries Inc., Pine Hill Indian Community Development Initiative and health care providers to the telehealth network services.