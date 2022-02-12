Federal funds helping T&D Region counties amid COVID

The past two years for local county government operations and services have been unprecedented.

Continuing to provide public services while maintaining health and safety protocols has been the constant juggling act facing county administrations.

There's also the budgetary impact of the pandemic.

A reduction in tax revenues as the economy shut down came amid increased expenses for the purchase of personal protective equipment and outfitting office spaces to handle health and safety protocols.

All have placed a new twist to the budgeting process.

"We have put ourselves in a right position in Orangeburg County," County Administrator Harold Young said during a recent two-day retreat with county council and staff. "We have sustained our level of revenue because we put ourselves in a position to still be competitive."

"We were still bringing in additional revenue through the things we have done with business like a solar farm announcement and economic development projects," Young said, adding commercial taxes have continued to remain steady during the pandemic. "We are adding to the coffers of what we have to deal with in Orangeburg County."

Young said the county during the pandemic has also been able to maintain its "A" credit rating with all three of the major agencies, meaning money can be borrowed at low interest rates.

This strong standing is despite the number of changes the county has had to implement during COVID.

"We created a new environment and we had to look at what it would take to survive as a county throughout the pandemic," Young said. "The plan we put together is second to none and it has sustained us throughout this whole COVID season that we have been enduring."

He said the county has redone its website and put in payment boxes to provide the public easier access to county services.

"One thing that we did get right was understand that the pandemic was not just going to be a couple-month thing," Young said. "We spent the money up front to put in barriers, glasses, redesigning the offices to do the kind of stuff we can do to make sure we would be able to sustain ourselves."

"All of those things having to go into the realm of creating budgets all of a sudden for PPEs and buying sanitizers and getting cleanings done put a tremendous amount of initial monies that was being spent on the table," Young said.

Another challenge has been providing employees with cost-of-living and COVID pay during high waves of the pandemic.

The new wrinkle and challenge of dealing with the pandemic has been offset somewhat by the federal government.

The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program, a part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP), was passed in March 2021 to help provide relief to local governments reeling from COVID impacts.

Orangeburg County received $16,738,484 in ARP funds, according to the United States Department of Treasury.

"We respect the government for the sake of trying to help us during the pandemic with several things they have done, but we still find ourselves continuously in that," Young said. "We have been holding steady."

As stipulated, the federal funds can be used to replace lost revenue from the pandemic and help families and businesses recover from economic impacts. The monies also provided premium pay for essential workers and gave counties the ability to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

In Orangeburg County, here's how the federal monies are being used:

Computer servers and cybersecurity equipment - $457,000

EMS services contract with Lifeguard Ambulance Service - $900,000

Capital vehicles, machinery and equipment for Orangeburg County EMS Department - $287,500

Reimbursement of overtime accumulated during the pandemic for the sheriff’s office and EMS department - $200,000

Communications equipment for sheriff’s office – $261,941

A 2% employee cost-of-living increase and COVID-19 overtime pay - $850,000

Phase 4 of Edisto Drive Sewer Project (to Edisto High School) - $1,200,000

Water projects in the Canaan and Snake Swamp areas - $112,423

Upgrades at YMCA - $360,000

Sewer upgrades in Travers and Greater Orangeburg areas - $470,000

Marketing - $40,000

Upgrades for parks and additional building development - $425,000

Bond match for Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office - $516,770

Budget transfer - $1,295,020

Regional Medical Center Medical Clinic for county employees - $200,000

The Dawn Center - $98,656

"The thing is to keep the county moving forward in the positive direction from the standpoint knowing that we gave to stay physically sound and protect our employees and still put ourselves in the driver's seat to keep the county moving forward," Young said. "Right now one of the most critical things is not losing whole sectors of our ability to provide service."

Calhoun County

Calhoun County through Feb. 3 has received a total of $1,485,000 in federal monies in pandemic aid, according to County Administrator John McLauchlin.

About $1.4 million has been through the ARP and about $85,000 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act. The county has been approved to receive an additional $1.4 million from ARP no later than May 2022.

The monies were administered by the S.C. Department of Administration.

Of the federal dollars received, Calhoun County has spent $260,000 in ARP monies on its Emergency Medical Service department in shifting from 24/48 to 24/72-hour shifts.

The change means employees work one 24-hour shift and then are off for three shifts.

A one-time employee bonus of $110,000 came from ARP monies.

The remaining $1,030,000 of the ARP is sitting in low-interest account.

Medical supplies and personal protective equipment were purchased using about $57,728 of CARES monies. About $27,040 was spent on COVID illness reimbursement.

Things have improved somewhat on the financial end.

"There has been an increase in tax payments over the prior year," McLauchlin said. "The county has collected more in property tax dollars and sales tax than it did in February 2021."

"We hope to see a continued increase in tax payments and spending within our county," McLauchlin said. "We are also seeing an increase in economic and residential development across the county."

"Individuals are tired of being scared of what may happen so they are getting out again and spending money," McLauchlin said. "Over the past three years, including the pandemic, we have been fortunate in not having to raise millage."

"Unfortunately, with the increasing cost in materials and services, Calhoun County may have to increase millage to keep up and progress," McLauchlin said.

Bamberg County

Bamberg County was reimbursed a total of $155,344 in federal CARES monies from March 1, 2020, through Nov. 15, 2020.

The monies were distributed in two phases. In the first phase, $84,717 was received from March 2020 to June 30, 2020. The monies were spent on payroll, public health, shutdown and pandemic compliance.

The county in the second phase -- July 2020 to Nov. 15, 2020 -- received $70,626. This was allocated to public health, payroll and quarantining expenditures.

The county received an additional $1,366,075 in ARP monies in May 2021.

The federal monies have been beneficial as the county has lost an estimated $1,220,854 to the pandemic, according to County Administrator Joey Preston.

Preston said so far the county has used $500,000 of the ARP monies to make up for lost revenues and plans to use about $200,000 for allowable payroll-related expenditures.

Preston said revenues are still in flux.

"There are still ups and downs, which I think are pandemic related," he said.

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2022, Preston is hopeful all variants of the virus subside and the country can get back to a sense of normalcy.

"I have several concerns: One of them is inflation as it impacts every department and each county service," Preston said. "Our cost of conducting business continues to rise and it will impact the upcoming budget."

Preston says his second concern is staffing.

"Wages have risen exponentially in the private sector, which makes it exceedingly difficult for small counties to attract and retain good employees," Preston said. "Budget-wise, we will continue to plan conservatively and strive to maintain and even improve upon county services while keeping the tax burden as low as possible."

The county's auditor, Nan McKay and Associates, found expenditures and reporting of the CARES Act monies met state and federal government standards.

Recipients of the federal monies were required to adhere to specific expenditure guidelines, to provide regular reports, and then to be subjected to an independent review of the expenditures.

The state monitored the expenditures from June through December 2021.

Earlier this year, Bamberg County also received a credit rating of "A" from credit-rating agency Standard and Poor's and a separate "A-minus" credit rating the county received from Standard & Poor's as the county prepares for the issuance of a bond to refinance its 2015 installment purchase revenue bonds, or IPRBs, along with the issuance for its courthouse renovation.

COVID relief bird's eye view

Overall, as part of the ARP plan the federal government delivered $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments across the country. South Carolina received $2,499,067,328.

States, counties and larger cities were required to file reports last year detailing their initial plans for the money.

Those governments also were asked to estimate losses for 2020 by comparing their actual revenue to their expected revenue under a Treasury formula.

State and local governments reported more than $117 billion of revenue losses, according to an Associated Press analysis of Treasury data.

More than two-thirds of those reporting their revenues showed at least some losses.

Though revenue figures were left blank by nearly a quarter of the roughly 3,700 governments that filed reports, the data nonetheless provide the most comprehensive picture yet of the financial strain that faced governments during the pandemic's first year.

But the shortfalls proved less severe than feared.

All but three states — Alaska, Nevada and Wyoming — took in more general fund revenue than originally projected for their 2021 fiscal years, according to a report from the National Association of State Budget Officers.

The revenue rebound has exceeded even prepandemic levels. Total state tax revenues from last April through November rose 20% compared to the same period in 2019, according to an Urban Institute report.

