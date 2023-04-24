Bamberg County leaders will meet with Federal Communications Commission representatives to discuss the Affordable Connectivity Program, the county announced in a release.

The meeting will occur at 11 a.m. Wednesday. It will be held at the Bamberg County Courthouse Annex, 1234 N. St. in Bamberg.

Bamberg County Council is inviting all community leaders and interested parties to attend this meeting to learn how citizens could save $30 per month on broadband internet and related equipment.

“Train the trainer” sessions will be held after the presentation.