FBI in S.C. plans 'Community Awareness Talk'

The FBI Columbia field office announced that it will host a virtual “Community Awareness Talk."

The event will be open to the public and held via Microsoft Teams on Monday, June 13, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

During the event, FBI officials will provide information on various topics, including domestic terrorism, international terrorism, hate crimes, response services and elder fraud.

“This is our opportunity to reach residents across the state of South Carolina,” said FBI Columbia Special Agent in Charge Susan Ferensic. “It is so important to engage with the community, so we understand each other’s priorities and concerns.”

Attendees must register online by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, by visiting the FBI Columbia Community Outreach website at https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/columbia/community-outreach. They will then receive an email with a link to the event.

Attendees may submit their questions during the registration process so the speakers can address those themes during the presentation. Please be aware the FBI speakers are not permitted to answer any questions related to ongoing FBI investigations.

For more information, email Columbia_outreach@fbi.gov.

