Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has released video from a fatal home invasion in the hopes the public will be able to provide information in the death.

A 33-year-old Santee woman was shot and killed on Dec. 27, in an apparent home invasion.

Security camera footage collected from the Vincent Drive residence shows a vehicle pulling up to the home. Multiple subjects exited the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The subjects then approached the house, with one of the subjects pushing the camera down.

“They knew the cameras were there as you can see one move directly to it to push it down,” Ravenell said. “If you have any information on these subjects, please call us.”

Deputies responded to the scene after receiving a call from a neighbor at 5 a.m. on Dec. 27. The neighbor reported that the home’s door was open.

The deceased woman’s bedroom door was off of its hinges. Deputies found her in her bedroom. She had been shot.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.