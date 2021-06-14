Farmers welcome recent rain; storms caused some problems; dry times ahead

The recent rains have been a godsend for farmers.

“We are doing better than we were,” Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Agent Jonathan Croft said.

He said the rains may have been a little too late for some of the early planted corn to yield maximum yields, but the “rains have saved a lot of it.”

“It has been scattered enough that I think everyone has caught some amount of rain, but not everybody has gotten heavy rain,” he said. “We will continue to need more to get the corn crop finished in most areas.”

He said the rains have allowed farmers – who had stopped planting cotton and soybeans – to finish up those crops.

Isolated heavy rains have made it more difficult to get back in some fields in areas around Cordova, Holly Hill and Eutawville.

Drier weather forecast this week it should allow farmers to do crop maintenance

One of the drawbacks of the rain is that it has negatively impacted wheat and oat harvests, but the drier weather expected this week should provide a window to pick up the harvest of these two crops.