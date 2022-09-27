Farmers scramble before the storm; Ian expected to bring wind, lots of rain

Farmers are scrambling to harvest their peanuts ahead Hurricane Ian, which could bring gusty winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes to the region.

“Our biggest concern is that it is coming during harvest time. That is never what we want to see,” Calhoun County Clemson Extension Agent Charles Davis said Tuesday.

Davis said in some cases it will be a “field by field” call on whether to leave peanuts in the ground and then dig them up after the rain.

Davis said most of the Virginia-type peanuts have been harvested and there are still runners that need to be harvested.

He isn’t as concerned about cotton because most has not been defoliated and winds are not forecast to be in the 50 or 60 mph range.

“We have leaves out there to buffer things,” he said.

Hurricane Ian is expected to move through the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday, and into southeastern Georgia late Friday while weakening.

Gusty winds are forecast for the T&D Region on Thursday and Friday, with periods of heavy rain possible Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Isolated tornadoes are possible late Friday through Saturday.

Davis said it’s disconcerting that Hurricane Ian’s forecast remains uncertain.

“If we knew what to expect and what we would get, it would be a lot easier to prepare,” Davis said. “We have a lot of money on the table. It would just suit us fine if we didn't get any, but we don't make that call.”

The National Weather Service says the primary threat for The T&D Region is heavy rain.

The region could see between four inches and six inches of rain, with the far eastern portions of Orangeburg County seeing a possible six to 10 inches. Localized flash flooding is possible.

The NWS says the region faces a 50 percent chance of rain after 8 p.m. Thursday. The chance of rain is expected to be the highest Friday at 80 percent.

The chance of rain is expected to drop to about 60 percent on Saturday and then fall off to about 30 percent for Sunday.

The NWS is forecasting peak wind gusts in the Orangeburg area could reach about 45 mph. Tropical storm force winds are about 39 mph.

According to the late Tuesday afternoon track, there is a 30 percent to 40 percent chance Orangeburg and Calhoun counties will see sustained winds that exceed tropical storm speeds. There is a 40 percent to 50 percent chance southern Bamberg County will see sustained tropical storm force winds.

There’s a much smaller chance the area could see winds reach speeds above 58 mph. The area is not expected to see hurricane-force wind gusts.

The NWS said uncertainties still exist in the storm track and timing.

The most rain and strongest winds are expected between 2 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Some models show the storm stalling across the western North Carolina mountains after it leaves The T&D Region. That could keep showers in the T&D Region forecast into early next week.

Looking ahead for the next couple of weeks, the long-range forecast is calling for normal temperatures and normal rainfall.