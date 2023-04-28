Joseph C. "Joe" Shuler Jr. has been appointed chairman of the board of directors of the Farmers & Merchants Bank of South Carolina and its parent company, FMB of S.C. Bancshares Inc.

Lawrence L. "Landy" Weathers has further been appointed as vice chairman of both boards respectively.

Shuler is a native of the Providence Community. He and his wife, Floy, reside in Holly Hill and have two children and five grandchildren. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1972 and is a 1979 graduate of The School of Banking of the South at LSU.

Shuler began his banking career with the Farmers & Merchants Bank in 1972, serving in numerous positions until his retirement in 2018. Throughout his career, he was an active member of the Independent Banks of South Carolina, having served on numerous committees and its board during his employment. He was elected as a director of the bank in 2000 and continues his service in this capacity.

Weathers is a native of Bowman. He and his wife, Susan, have two children and five grandchildren all living in the Bowman community. Landy has been involved in agriculture all of his life. He farms with his son and brother on land that has been in his family for many generations.

Weathers graduated from Clemson University in 1972 with a BS in agronomy. He remains active with his alma matter, having served on the Alumni National Board, board of visitors, and IPTAY county chairman. He is an active member of Bowman Sothern Methodist Church. Landy was elected as a director of Farmers & Merchants Bank in 2008.