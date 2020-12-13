Farmers face critical issues in 'passing test,' expert says in S.C.

As most will agree, 2020 has been a trying year, but there is hope for the agricultural sector to drive away this black swan event that has spread chaos across the globe and for American farmers to rebound.

Black swan events are unpredictable events that have potentially severe consequences. For 2020, the black swan is the COVID-19 pandemic. During the fifth annual Clemson Extension Ag Outlook Conference, held virtually, featured guest speaker David Kohl said disjointed recovery for the United States and the world, coupled with trade agreement uncertainty, has created an economic and financial divide in agriculture.

“Business IQ will be key to success in the 2020s,” said Kohl, professor emeritus of agricultural and applied economics, as well as a member of the Academic Hall of Fame in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech University. “In school, you get the lesson first, then the test. In the real world, you most often get the test first, then the lesson.”

For farmers to pass the test and succeed, Kohl said they need to address critical issues such as loss of government supports, tax implications, weather extremes, loss of markets, global competition, changes in consumer habits and more. They also need to watch the rise of Asia.