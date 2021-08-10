Farmer: ‘It’s just a joy to be out here’; growers find opportunity at DORA market

“I wish more people would participate and really take advantage of it,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to really get a lot of fresh, local (items) and you kind of know who’s growing it and where it came from.”

Ken and Allie Burke, of “Sonnie’s Lemonade,” set up their fresh-squeezed lemonade cart at the downtown market each Tuesday.

The couple moved to North in February.

They started their lemonade cart as a side business a while back.

Both of the Burkes worked in retail.

“I lost my job, so we just made lemonade out of the lemons that retail gave to us,” Ken Burke said.

Allie Burke added, “We’re both full-time in lemonade because my job got eliminated as well.”

“Now we’re both doing lemonade and making people happy instead of getting yelled at like we did in retail,” she said.

Sonnie’s Lemonade also offers fried pork skins coated with various seasonings.

The couple named the business to honor their Christian faith, harkening to Jesus the Son of God.