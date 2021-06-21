Farmer: ‘It’s just a joy to be out here’; growers find opportunity at DORA market

Alvin Pair has been farming for over three decades.
On Tuesday afternoons during the summer, Pair and other vendors sell their wares at the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association’s Downtown Market Pavilion.
“It’s just a joy to be out here among all of the customers that come out here to the market each Tuesday to socialize and get their fresh fruits and vegetables,” Pair said.
Pair farms on the western side of Orangeburg off Kennerly Road.
He displayed his bounty of homegrown tomatoes, okra, squash, green beans, lima beans, cucumbers, crowder peas, potatoes and more at the market.
He says everything is his favorite “as long as I can have the best.”
Arlecia Simmons purchased flounder, tomatoes, green beans and okra during her visit to the market on June 15.
The Charleston native, who works in the Orangeburg area from time to time, visits the market every week when she can.
“It’s a good opportunity to get fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, poultry or seafood, if that’s what you want,” she said.
“It also gives the farmers an opportunity to sell their fruits and vegetables, and other vendors and artisans,” she said.
“I wish more people would participate and really take advantage of it,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to really get a lot of fresh, local (items) and you kind of know who’s growing it and where it came from.”
Ken and Allie Burke, of “Sonnie’s Lemonade,” set up their fresh-squeezed lemonade cart at the downtown market each Tuesday.
The couple moved to North in February.
They started their lemonade cart as a side business a while back.
Both of the Burkes worked in retail.
“I lost my job, so we just made lemonade out of the lemons that retail gave to us,” Ken Burke said.
Allie Burke added, “We’re both full-time in lemonade because my job got eliminated as well.”
“Now we’re both doing lemonade and making people happy instead of getting yelled at like we did in retail,” she said.
Sonnie’s Lemonade also offers fried pork skins coated with various seasonings.
The couple named the business to honor their Christian faith, harkening to Jesus the Son of God.
DORA Executive Director Candice Roberson said the farmers’ market, which is located at 1326 Russell Street, is open every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on every second Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vendors offer a variety of goods, “from fresh, homegrown tomatoes to fresh shrimp from Beaufort to homemade candles” and more, she said.
Roberson said the market will run until the end of August.
DORA is considering the possibility of extending the market longer when late summer and fall produce becomes available, Roberson said.
To find out more, visit DORA’s website at www.downtownorangeburg.com.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.