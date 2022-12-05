Family’s plea: Let us know 5-year-old is OK; attorney: safety of father, Orangeburg child is top priority

The family of a disabled 5-year-old is pleading with the child’s father to let everyone know she’s OK.

Authorities believe 46-year-old Antar Antonio Jeter has his daughter, Aspen Jeter.

“Right now the number one priority is the safety of both Aspen and Mr. Jeter,” Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, said at a press conference held at his Orangeburg office on Monday morning.

Bamberg, an attorney, was hired by Aspen Jeter’s family to assist with the search.

The girl’s uncle and cousin – Paulus “Pauley” Jumper and his son Steven Jumper – stood beside Bamberg during the press conference.

Paulus Jumper is the brother of the girl’s mother, Crystal Jumper.

Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered at her Louise Drive home by Orangeburg County deputies on Thanksgiving Day. Authorities then began the search for Aspen Jeter.

An autopsy showed that Crystal Jumper, 46, had a gunshot wound to the upper body. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

At Monday’s press conference, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell and Bamberg appealed for Antar Jeter to make contact with law enforcement.

“I really want to talk to Mr. Jeter,” Bamberg said as the conference got underway.

“You’ve been over here in Orangeburg. I’m sure you’re familiar with me in some way, shape or form. Mr. Jeter, I want you to know that if you’re watching, if you see any articles, if you happen to see a newspaper or anything – that we’re here to help,” Bamberg said.

“No one wants to see anything bad happen,” he added.

“We want to know both you and Aspen are OK,” Bamberg said.

“You’re welcome to call the sheriff’s office. You can call any law enforcement agency. If you want, you can call my office,” he said.

Bamberg said, “You don’t have to feel afraid to come back to Orangeburg.

“You don’t have to feel afraid to talk to authorities or call us. We just want what’s best for you and Aspen and that is right now making sure you and Aspen are both safe.”

Aspen Jeter has long, curly, light brown hair and brown eyes. She’s about three feet tall.

She is non-verbal and doesn’t walk.

She has a neurodevelopmental disorder that sometimes has autistic features and/or structural brain abnormalities, Bamberg said.

“Aspen is actually one of approximately 10 children in the United States that is suffering from this particular neurological disorder,” Bamberg said.

“She’s not going to be able to speak to you,” he added.

He noted that because she’s not able to walk, she’s either being carried or pushed in a stroller.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said at the press conference that there have been two confirmed sightings of the father-daughter pair since Jumper’s body was found on Nov. 24.

Anton and Aspen Jeter were seen on Nov. 28 at a Fayetteville, N.C. gas station and then again in the Raleigh, N.C. area on Nov. 30, Ravenell claims.

Ravenell said Monday that he wants word to get out around the world that authorities are seeking the pair and want to verify their safety.

He also noted that investigators aren’t certain that Anton Jeter is still driving Jumper’s blue 2015 Mazda 6, with a license plate number SVK 760.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Taskforce and other agencies are involved in the search for the child.

“This has been a very intense investigation and it has been around the clock,” Ravenell said.

Bamberg added, “Mr. Jeter, if you see this, please, please feel free to call my office 803-956-5088 and I promise you, Mr. Jeter, I don’t care if I’m in court in front of a judge and you call, I will walk out on the judge and talk to you. Call and make sure you and your Aspen are OK.”

“Mr. Jeter, we understand how much you love your daughter. I think by all accounts everybody knows. And the pictures that have circulated and the smile on your face, Mr. Jeter, and the smile on Aspen’s face, it’s very, very clear that your daughter loves you and you love her. And we know you would never do anything to hurt her, but it’s not safe to just be out here,” he said.

Law enforcement describes Antar Jeter as a Black man standing about 5-foot-7 and weighing around 190 pounds.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Aspen Jeter or Antar Antonio Jeter, they are asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office or any law enforcement agency immediately.

To report tips in the case, the sheriff’s office is asking for information to be sent via email to FindAspenOCSO@gmail.com or call 803-533-5810.

Crimestoppers of the Midlands is also assisting with the case. To reach Crimestoppers, call 1-888-CRIME-SC.