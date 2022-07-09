Family-owned eatery adds flair in Springfield

A new restaurant has opened in Springfield.

Bell’s Family Restaurant-A Southern Eatery has opened at 714 Springfield Road. The restaurant is next door to Dollar General.

"We try to have a family atmosphere," restaurant owner Joseph Bell said. "When you walk in, you feel welcome."

"In a small town of Springfield, you would have never see things like having a greeter at the door," Bell said. "You have waitresses that come around and make sure they clean your table and take your plates. I try to make it like you are at home -- a family-home style with good eating and good food."

Bell's is open Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant is closed Monday through Wednesday.

The 70-seat restaurant is both dine-in and take-out. The restaurant employs 25 and is entirely family-owned and operated.

The Southern home-cooking restaurant has a laid-back and casual atmosphere.

A sample menu includes fish, chopped barbecue, fried chicken, sausage, with sides to include green beans, corn, yams, turnips, tomatoes, okra, coleslaw, hash and rice and macaroni and cheese. Desserts include banana pudding and Oreo delight. Menus can vary.

The restaurant also seeks to provide a different flair to the town by bringing in live entertainment.

"Before this opened there was no buffet restaurant here," Bell said. "The closest one was probably five or 10 miles away."

""There is another restaurant in Springfield but they close early, so after 2 p.m. you have nothing to eat in Springfield," Bell said. "When we opened this, we had people bringing in flowers and all kinds of things with gratitude that we were opening back up."

A restaurant has been in the location for about 20 years and has been through two other owners.

Bell's family has served as the staff for the restaurant under both of the previous owners. The restaurant was Goodland Barbecue and then became Old Country Table. It was vacant for about three to four years.

"Once it closed down, it had been sitting for a while," Bell said. "I asked my family, 'Do ya'll want to take the restaurant and we own it?' They were like, yes, so I bought the restaurant for my family."

Joseph Bell is no stranger to the business world.

He is owner of three daycares and a thrift store, all in Pelion. He also owns a website for candles and essential oil. If that is not enough, Bell is also a third-grade teacher at a Columbia elementary school.

He is planning to open another daycare in North, with a targeted opening date in August.

It is Bell's first time owning a restaurant.

"It has been great," Bell said. "Our busiest time is Sunday. If you come in Sunday, you will not find a table. Sunday is a totally different menu. You have things from turkey and dressing, ham, pork chops, roast beef. Normally Sunday is a lot."

For more information, call 803-291-1010.