Family Health Centers Inc. will host a Community Health Fair on Saturday, July 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Town of North Community Center Square located at 7904 Salley Road in North.

The health fair will feature booths from FHC and several community organizations and agencies, highlighting services and information on health and wellness topics.

At the event, Family Health Centers will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines (adults and children), free COVID-19 booster shots, free HIV rapid testing, free blood pressure check and free glucose check.

In addition, FHC will also provide school sports physicals and Tdap Shots. Free groceries and baby formula will also be distributed.

There will be a live remote by The BIG DM 101.3 FM, complimentary giveaways, free prize drawings, as well as refreshments for the community.

The health fair is free and open to the public. For more information about FHC Community Health Fair, call 803-531-8977 or 803-531-6959.