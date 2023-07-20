Family Health Centers, Inc. will host a Community Health Fair in Denmark on Saturday, July 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the Denmark Family Health Center located at 5616 Carolina Highway in Denmark.

The health fair will feature booths from FHC and several community organizations and agencies, highlighting services and information on health and wellness topics.

Family Health Centers will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines for adults and Children, free COVID-19 booster shots, free HIV rapid testing, free blood pressure checks and free glucose checks.

In addition, FHC will also provide school sports physicals and Tdap Shots.

Free groceries and free baby supplies will also be distributed and much more.

There will be a live remote by The BIG DM 101.3 FM, complimentary giveaways, free prize drawings, as well as refreshments for the community.

The health fair is free and open to the public. For more information about the FHC Community Health Fair, please call 803-531-8977 or 803-531-6959.