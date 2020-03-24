Family Health Centers receives coronavirus response grant
Family Health Centers receives coronavirus response grant

Family Health Centers Inc. in Orangeburg s receiving a $70,910 grant to respond to the coronavirus.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, awarded $1.6 million to 23 health centers in South Carolina stemming from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020.

Health center recipients in South Carolina may use these awards to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and boost their telehealth capacity in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

