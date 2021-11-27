Family Health Centers offers mobile testing

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.

The testing sites will be in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Dorchester counties from Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3.

The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m., with a lunch break from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary.

The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, Nov. 29

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex – 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds – 350 Magnolia Street Orangeburg

Tuesday, Nov. 30

• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church – 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg

• Denmark Police Department – Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark

Wednesday, Dec. 1

• Harleyville Community Center – 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville

• Shiloh A.M.E. Church – 2902 Cleveland Street, Elloree

Thursday, Dec. 2

• Good Shepherd Community Ministries – 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg

• Town of North Community Center-Square – 7904 Salley Road, North

Friday, Dec. 3

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds – 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg

• John Ford Community Center – 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.