Family Health Centers offers mobile testing

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.
The testing sites will be in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Dorchester counties from Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3.
The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m., with a lunch break from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointments are necessary.
The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.
Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:
Monday, Nov. 29
• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex – 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds – 350 Magnolia Street Orangeburg
Tuesday, Nov. 30
• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church – 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg
• Denmark Police Department – Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark
Wednesday, Dec. 1
• Harleyville Community Center – 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville
• Shiloh A.M.E. Church – 2902 Cleveland Street, Elloree
Thursday, Dec. 2
• Good Shepherd Community Ministries – 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg
• Town of North Community Center-Square – 7904 Salley Road, North
Friday, Dec. 3
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds – 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg
• John Ford Community Center – 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.