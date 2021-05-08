 Skip to main content
Family Health Centers offering free mobile COVID-19 testing
Family Health Centers offering free mobile COVID-19 testing

Family Health Centers logo

The Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg and Bamberg counties on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14. We will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.

Monday, May 10

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11

• Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St,, Orangeburg

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

• Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg

8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

• Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center, 220 Park St., Neeses

8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday, May 14

• Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg

8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.

