Family Health Centers offering free mobile COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg and Bamberg counties on Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14. We will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, May 10
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
• Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St,, Orangeburg
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
• Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg
8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center, 220 Park St., Neeses
8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Friday, May 14
• Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg
8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.