 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family Health Centers hosts health and wellness fair/back-to-school bash; COVID vaccine available
0 comments
editor's pick

Family Health Centers hosts health and wellness fair/back-to-school bash; COVID vaccine available

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Family Health Centers logo

Family Health Centers Inc. will host a health and wellness fair/back-to-school bash from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

The event will be held at the Family Health Centers Inc., located at 3310 Magnolia St., Orangeburg.

The health and wellness fair will feature booths from FHC and several community organizations, showcasing services and information on health and wellness topics.

Free screenings will be offered by FHC, including blood pressure and glucose checks.

Also, FHC is offering free COVID-19 testing and free COVID-19 vaccines to individuals 18 and older. It will also provide second doses of the Moderna vaccine to individuals who received their first dose at a different location.

This event will provide information on behavior health services, the hypertension management program, the diabetes management program and HIV services/testing and prevention services.

In addition, there will be free prizes, games and activities, free backpacks and school supplies, free food boxes, complimentary giveaways, as well as free healthy snacks, food vendors and a live radio remote by HOT 103.9 FM.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 803-531-6900, ext. 6850.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories August 12

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OCtech offering free tuition
Local

OCtech offering free tuition

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College announced it’s offering guaranteed free tuition this fall to South Carolina residents enrolled in at leas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News