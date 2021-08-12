Family Health Centers hosts health and wellness fair/back-to-school bash; COVID vaccine available

Family Health Centers Inc. will host a health and wellness fair/back-to-school bash from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

The event will be held at the Family Health Centers Inc., located at 3310 Magnolia St., Orangeburg.

The health and wellness fair will feature booths from FHC and several community organizations, showcasing services and information on health and wellness topics.

Free screenings will be offered by FHC, including blood pressure and glucose checks.

Also, FHC is offering free COVID-19 testing and free COVID-19 vaccines to individuals 18 and older. It will also provide second doses of the Moderna vaccine to individuals who received their first dose at a different location.

This event will provide information on behavior health services, the hypertension management program, the diabetes management program and HIV services/testing and prevention services.

In addition, there will be free prizes, games and activities, free backpacks and school supplies, free food boxes, complimentary giveaways, as well as free healthy snacks, food vendors and a live radio remote by HOT 103.9 FM.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 803-531-6900, ext. 6850.