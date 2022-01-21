 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Family Health Centers closed due to inclement weather

Family Health Centers logo

Due to inclement weather conditions, all Family Health Centers locations will be closed Friday, Jan. 20.

All updates will be communicated via FHC website, texting messaging service, social media, and the local media.

