Family Health Centers closed due to inclement weather

Due to inclement weather conditions, all Family Health Centers locations will be closed Friday, Jan. 20.
All updates will be communicated via FHC website, texting messaging service, social media, and the local media.
Due to inclement weather conditions, all Family Health Centers locations will be closed Friday, Jan. 20.
All updates will be communicated via FHC website, texting messaging service, social media, and the local media.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
One of Eutawville’s former police chiefs has pleaded guilty to transferring beer to a minor.
A 42-year-old Neeses man pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age.
A 20-year-old Bamberg man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl and recording it, according to Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office warrants.
A Santee man has been charged after a passenger in his vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Tr…
Light ice, sleet and snow accumulations are forecast for much of The T&D Region Friday into Saturday morning.
Early forecasts show the possibility of freezing rain on Friday and Saturday in the T&D Region.
Orangeburg County
The interim president of South Carolina State University said the institution is still poised to address the needs of the state’s expanding tr…
A 34-year-old Gaston woman is facing the charge of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injuries following a collision on North Road in Orange…
Two North residents are charged with ill treatment of animals, torture, after Orangeburg County officials seized 71 animals from their farm in…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.