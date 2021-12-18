Family brings restaurant to Orangeburg from Summerville

A new pizzeria and restaurant has opened in downtown Orangeburg.

Tulio's Pizzeria and Restaurant is located at 1128 Russell St. across from the BlueBird Theater.

"I feel like our food definitely speaks for itself," restaurant Manager Laura Castillo said. "One of my main concerns is our customers environment. I want them to come in and feel good and feel comfortable and at home not just with our food but with our service."

"Not just treating everyone as customers but as guests," Laura said. "They are guests in our restaurant. We got to treat them super nice."

Laura is joined at the restaurant with her father, Marco, who is the owner.

Tulio's is open on Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

The restaurant provides dine-in, carry-out and delivery service. Delivery service is done for a $15 minimum plus a $2 delivery fee.

The restaurant has a full menu complete with starters, salads, burgers, grilled sandwiches, hot subs, cold subs, wraps, New York style pizza, specialty pizzas, calzones and strombolis, dinner, and pasta entrees. The restaurant also has desserts such as cannoli, cheesecakes and tiramisu.

A child's menu is also available.

The restaurant employs eight consisting of three chefs, four waitresses and one hostess.

Originally from White Plains, New York, the Castillos have run a restaurant in Summerville for the past six years but due to COVID the restaurant had to close. Marco has been in the restaurant business for several decades.

They say they chose to relocate their original location from Summerville to Orangeburg because of the potential growth of the town.

"We wanted to try again in a different area," Laura said. "Rent itself is really expensive in Summerville now for restaurants and businesses."

Laura said her father also loved the Orangeburg area. There is a similar street to Russell Street in New York called Mamaroneck Avenue.

"This one whole strip reminds him of someplace in New York that he is aware of," Laura said. "There also is not much around here that opening up a restaurant would attract people. There is nothing like a New York-style pizza here in Orangeburg."

Laura said business has been good.

"Since day one we have been pretty steady," Laura said. "We have a bunch of regulars now. Honestly, we are hoping it will keep going that way."

The restaurant is not the first to open at the building in recent years.

La Pasta Bistro & Grill opened in late 2007, followed by El Rodeo’s Mexican Restaurant and then Soprano’s Pizza in June 2009. The building was vacant for a couple of years before a sandwich and wing restaurant, 1128 Pub & Eatery, opened and closed in 2013.

JoJo’s Filipino cuisine opened its doors in May 2014.

Thelma's on Main opened in 2015.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.