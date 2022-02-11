Families lose home to fire; chief says electrical outlet caused Norway blaze

NORWAY – Two families were displaced when their Norway home burned on Thursday, according to the American Red Cross.

The fire at 164 Maple Street was caused by a bad electrical outlet, according to Norway Fire Chief Billy Morton.

“Everyone got out,” Morton said. No one was injured in the fire.

Morton said the home is a total loss and is not habitable.

In addition to the Norway fire department, other departments responding include the Bolentown, Neeses, Pine Hill, Canaan and Edisto fire departments.

The fire started around 11:30 a.m. Fire crews left the scene about 4 p.m. Thursday.

The American Red Cross is assisting the six residents by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

The Red Cross is reminding individuals that heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fires.

The agency provided the following heating tips:

• Provide at least three feet of space for all heating equipment.

• Never leave space heaters unattended.

• Space heaters should be placed on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Don’t place it on rugs and carpets, or near bedding and drapes.

• Turn off the space heater every time you leave the room or go to sleep.

• Test smoke alarms monthly and practice your two-minute home fire escape drill.

